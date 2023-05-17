The Steelers have signed receiver Hakeem Butler, the XFL announced.

He participated in the Steelers’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Butler, 27, had 51 receptions for 599 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games with the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL.

The Cardinals made Butler a fourth-round pick in 2019, but he missed his rookie season with a broken hand and failed to make the team out of camp the next season. He appeared in two games for the Eagles in 2020 and had a pair of brief stints in the CFL before landing in the XFL.

Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson, Calvin Austin, Miles Boykin, Gunner Olszewski and Cody White head up the receiving corps in Pittsburgh.

Steelers sign Hakeem Butler originally appeared on Pro Football Talk