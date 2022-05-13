Steelers sign George Pickens

Add the Steelers to the list of teams that have signed a member of their 2022 draft class.

Wide receiver George Pickens has signed his four-year rookie contract. The second-round pick is the first of seven Steelers selections to agree to a deal with the team.

Pickens tore his ACL last spring, but was able to return for Georgia’s final four games. He caught five passes for 107 yards upon his return and had 90 catches for 1,347 and 14 touchdowns over his entire time in Athens.

The Steelers also drafted Calvin Austin in the fourth round to go with Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, Anthony Miller, and Miles Boykin on the wide receiver depth chart.

