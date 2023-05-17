Steelers sign free agent WR Hakeem Butler

The Pittsburgh Steelers kept busy on Tuesday with the highlight being the addition of former XFL wide receiver Hakeem Butler. Butler was one of the veterans invited to the Steelers minicamp last weekend.

Butler is a former first-round pick of the New England Patriots who never found any traction during his first stint in the NFL. But after a strong 2023 campaign in the XFL where he hauled in 51 passes for 599 receiving yards and 8 TDs

Butler will be in the mix to be the team’s slot receiver and should get every opportunity in training camp and the preseason. Butler is a freakish athlete with elite size but could never replicate his success from his time at Iowa State in the NFL. Pittsburgh has put together a very crowded quarterback group this offseason and Butler gives quarterback Kenny Pickett another potential weapon in the passing game.

