The Steelers continue to be the NFL’s foremost consumer of former XFL players.

They announced the signing of three more players who spent time in the league’s truncated 2020 return to action on Thursday. That brings them up to nine overall additions from the short-lived league.

Tackle Anthony Coyle played for the New York Guardians. He’s also spent time with the Texans, Packers and Falcons since going undrafted out of Fordham in 2018.

Center John Keenoy was with the Dallas Renegades. He signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent last year.

Defensive back Arrion Springs opened his XFL tenure with Tampa Bay, but was later traded to the Los Angeles Wildcats. He’s spent time on the practice squads of the Chiefs, Browns, Saints, Raiders and Chargers.

In addition to the former XFLers, the Steelers also signed defensive back Breon Borders. Borders played 11 games for Jacksonville and one game for Washington last season. He had seven tackles in those appearances.

Steelers sign four players, including three who were in XFL this year originally appeared on Pro Football Talk