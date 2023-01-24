Steelers sign former Vikings WR Dan Chisena to futures contract

In an attempt to get their offseason roster in order, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced another addition via a futures contract. The team announced on Monday they had signed wide receiver Dan Chisena.

Chisena came into the NFL in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. He spent his first three seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. Chisena was active for 27 games over three seasons but was exclusively a special teams player. He has zero catches in the NFL.

It makes sense the Steelers would be interested in Chisena. He played his college football at Penn State. It’s impossible to speculate what Chisena’s role could be with the Steelers and he looks to be more of a training camp player with very little chance to make the team if he cannot contribute on offense.

