Steelers sign former USFL CB Nevelle Clarke

According to multiple reports including MLFootball, the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing former USFL and Minnesota Vikings cornerback Nevelle Clarke to the 90-man training camp roster. Clarke spent the 2022 season with the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL.

Clarke was originally signed as a UDFA by the Vikings out of the University of Central Florida. Clark did not make the Vikings final roster in 2020.

It isn’t clear what Clarke’s role will be but this doesn’t feel like a move to create competition on the roster. General manager Omar Khan has said the goal of the front office was to continue to add talent to create competition all over the field. But given Clarke’s resume, he’s nothing more than a camp body. There are experienced NFL cornerbacks on the market who Pittsburgh could have signed if they wanted to push a guy like James Pierre or Chandon Sullivan.

Breaking: Former @UCF_Football and USFL star cornerback Nevelle Clarke is signing with the Pittsburgh #Steelers on a one year contract today, his agent Harrison Smith tell’s @_MLFootball. More depth for Pittsburg’s secondary. pic.twitter.com/fJzOqBvHec — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 14, 2023

