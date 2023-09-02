Steelers sign former Pitt RB Qadree Ollison to practice squad

According to ESPN NFL reporter Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing former Pitt running back Qadree Ollison to their practice squad.

Most Steelers fans remember Ollison from his time with the Pitt Panthers. Ollison rushed for 1,213 yards in 2018 and averaged a phenomenal 6.3 yards per carry.

Ollison was a fifth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons in 2019. He spent three seasons with the Falcons before going to the Dallas Cowboys in 2022 and was in camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023.

Former Pitt and Falcons’ RB Qadree Ollison is returning to Pittsburgh and signing to the Steelers’ practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2023

In terms of the Steelers, Ollison is a nice player to stash away in case of an injury fill-in because of his speed and explosiveness. Pittsburgh kept Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren and Anthony McFarland Jr. at running back on the 53-man roster with Connor Heyward listed as the fullback.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire