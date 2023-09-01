Steelers to sign former Packers LB Tariq Carpenter to PS

The Pittsburgh Steelers are slowly filling their 16-man practice squad. You can keep up with all the signings on our practice squad tracker. The latest edition to the PS is former Green Bay Packers linebacker Tariq Carpenter per MLFootball.

Carpenter is something of a hybrid linebacker having been a safety at Georgia Tech. He checks in at 6-foot-3 and 229 pounds and reminds an awful lot of former Steelers safety/linebacker Marcus Allen.

The Packers drafted Carpenter in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft out of Georgia Tech. Carpenter appeared in 14 games and while he only played 16 defensive snaps, he was in on 34 percent of Green Bay’s special-teams snaps.

The Steelers kept four inside linebackers on the 53-man roster. Mark Robinson, Eladnon Roberts, Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander will be the rotation this season.

