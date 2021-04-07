Steelers sign former Notre Dame LB Jamir Jones

Allison Koehler
·1 min read
The Steelers are making sure they don’t get burned again by lack of depth at the linebacker position. The team announced Wednesday that they have signed inside linebacker Jamir Jones to a one-year contract.

The younger brother of Steelers offensive lineman Jarron Jones, Jamir was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Houston Texans in 2020. He was waived before the season kicked off.

As a few players Pittsburgh has signed this offseason, Jones was a participant at Notre Dame’s pro day in March, where head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert were in attendance.

Jones played his college ball at Notre Dame and appeared in 35 games over four seasons. Jones recorded 4.5 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss, and a pair of forced fumbles as a senior.

