Steelers sign former Missouri CB DeMarkus Acy, cut tight end, punter

May 3—The Pittsburgh Steelers added a cornerback from the 2020 draft class then reduced the roster at tight end and punter.

DeMarkus Acy, who went undrafted out of Missouri in 2020, was signed to a one-year contract Monday. He was with the San Francisco 49ers last summer and spent part of the season on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad.

At Missouri, Acy started 36 games and played in 47 overall. He had 99 tackles, three interceptions and 23 pass breakups in his career. He had all three of his interceptions in 2018.

After adding players at tight end and punter in the NFL Draft, the Steelers waived Charles Jones and Corliss Waitman.

Jones was added to the practice squad in November and signed a reserve/futures contract with the Steelers in January. Waitman was signed as a free agent after the 2020 draft, and he spent the entire season on the Steelers practice squad.

The Steelers drafted tight end Pat Freiermuth of Penn State in the second round and punter Pressley Harvin III of Georgia Tech in the seventh.

The Steelers have 91 players on their roster, counting the nine draft picks that have yet to sign contracts. Teams are permitted to carry 90 in the offseason. They will only need to cut one player when all nine picks are under contract.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@triblive.com or via Twitter .