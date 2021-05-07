Steelers sign former Jets S Arthur Maulet

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced the signing of safety Arthur Maulet to a one-year deal.

Maulet, who played collegiate ball at Memphis, bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2017. He’s played with the Saints, Colts and Jets and recorded 83 tackles, two sacks, seven defended passes, two interceptions and a recovered fumble in 34 games (12 starts).

Heading into training camp this summer, Maulet will join rookie safety Tre Norwood at the bottom of the defensive backs depth chart.

We have signed S Arthur Maulet to a one-year deal. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/B0hTW42AYG — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 7, 2021

