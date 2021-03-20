Steelers to sign former Georgia wide receiver Tyler Simmons

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
Chalk this one up under things you don’t see every day. According to NFL agent Brian McLaughlin, who represents wide receiver Tyler Simmons, Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert offered Simmons a contract after Georgia’s pro day earlier in the week.

If you are confused about how this happens, let me clarify. Simmons isn’t a prospect for the 2021 NFL draft. He was actually in the 2020 NFL draft and went undrafted. He spent some time on the Houston Texans practice squad but was never able to make a contribution.

The University of Georgia allowed Simmons to come back and participate this year since last year there were no pro days for later-round prospects like Simmons to impress scouts with.

In going back and studying Simmons, there’s definitely some promise there. He’s getting better speed and agility than his body type might indicate and he’s very physical. Georgia loves to run the football and Simmons was a willing blocker which meshes well with what the Steelers ask of their receivers.

List

2021 NFL draft: 6 guys the Steelers could trade up to pick

