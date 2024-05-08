Steelers sign former Falcons wide receiver, according to report

A former Falcons wide receiver is coming to Pittsburgh on a one-year deal, according to a new report.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said on X, formerly Twitter, that free agent Scotty Miller is reuniting with his old head coach Arthur Smith and coming to the Steelers.

Former Falcons free-agent wide receiver Scotty Miller is reuniting with Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in Pittsburgh on a one-year deal, per source. pic.twitter.com/fL9qYkLwVq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 8, 2024

Miller is the fourth player the Steelers signed in the off-season who played in Atlanta with Smith. The other players are Cordarrelle Patterson, Van Jefferson and MyCold Pruitt.

According to our partners at Steelers Now, Miller has spent most of his career playing outside receiver — which is an area of need for the Steelers.

