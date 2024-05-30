Steelers sign former Chiefs TE to 1-year contract

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they had signed former Kansas City Chiefs tight end Izaiah Gathings to a one-year contract after a tryout.

Gathings is a converted wide receiver who played his college football at Middle Tennessee. Gathings was a non-factor for the Chiefs in the regular season and had only a single reception in the preseason.

The addition of Gathings adds to a very crowded tight end depth chart. The team already has Pat Freiermuth, Connor Heyward, Darnell Washington, Rodney Williams and MyCole Pruitt on the roster and the team is only likely to keep three tight ends.

Pittsburgh is currently working through OTAs and evaluating everyone on the roster. Tight end seems to be fairly set and should be a more significant part of the offense with new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in place. Wide receiver and cornerback remain the biggest question marks on the roster and both are positions where we could see roster moves in the coming weeks.

