The XFL has produced at least some offseason NFL talent, and most of it has headed to Pittsburgh.

The Steelers announced the signing of defensive end Dewayne Hendrix, which moves their total of former XFL players to five.

The Steelers had previously signed linebacker/long snapper Christian Kuntz, safety Tyree Kinnel, offensive lineman Jarron Jones and pass-rusher Cavon Walker.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hendrix played at the University of Pittsburgh, and played for the St. Louis BattleHawks in the XFL. He went to camp with the Dolphins last year, with three sacks in the preseason.

He spent time on the practice squads with the Dolphins, Jaguars, and Bears last year.

Steelers sign a fifth former XFL player originally appeared on Pro Football Talk