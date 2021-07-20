Steelers sign FA offensive tackle Chaz Green

We have signed LB Melvin Ingram III & OT Chaz Green to one-year contracts. To make room on the 90-man roster, we have released OT Jarron Jones & LB Calvin Bundage. @BordasLaw https://t.co/EbrGzThW6r — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 20, 2021

In addition to adding free-agent pass rusher Melvin Ingram on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers also announced they were signing free-agent offensive tackle Chaz Green. To make room on the roster for both players, Pittsburgh announced they have released linebacker Calvin Bundage and offensive tackle Jarron Jones.

Green was the third-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 out of the University of Florida and has spent time with the Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos. Injuries and durability concerns have hampered Green throughout his career.

Pittsburgh reports to training camp on July 22 and assuming Green is healthy should be in the mix for a backup spot as soon as he’s up to speed on the offense.

