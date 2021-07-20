Steelers sign FA offensive tackle Chaz Green

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
Steelers sign FA offensive tackle Chaz Green
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In addition to adding free-agent pass rusher Melvin Ingram on Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers also announced they were signing free-agent offensive tackle Chaz Green. To make room on the roster for both players, Pittsburgh announced they have released linebacker Calvin Bundage and offensive tackle Jarron Jones.

Green was the third-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 out of the University of Florida and has spent time with the Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos. Injuries and durability concerns have hampered Green throughout his career.

Pittsburgh reports to training camp on July 22 and assuming Green is healthy should be in the mix for a backup spot as soon as he’s up to speed on the offense.

List

Steelers 2021 training camp preview: Offensive line

View 3 items