Steelers to sign FA defensive tackle Armon Watts
According to his agent David Canter, free-agent defensive tackle Armon Watt is signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Watts is heading into his fifth season in the NFL and is a former sixth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings
Excited to announce @gsefootball client @armonwatts will be signing with @steelers pic.twitter.com/rHaCe3zfXi
— David Canter (@davidcanter) April 11, 2023
