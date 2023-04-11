Steelers to sign FA defensive tackle Armon Watts

Curt Popejoy

According to his agent David Canter, free-agent defensive tackle Armon Watt is signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Watts is heading into his fifth season in the NFL and is a former sixth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings

