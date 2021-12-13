Steelers sign ex-Ravens DE in flurry of roster moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a handful of roster moves ahead of their Week 15 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

OL Joe Haeg - activated from Reserve/COVID-19 list

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

DE John Simon - signed to practice squad

AP Photo/Bill Haber

John Simon played three seasons for the Baltimore Ravens, where he was selected in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL draft. He also spent time with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots. Most recently, Simon had six tackles and a quarterback hit in two games with the Tennessee Titans. In his career, Simon has contributed 259 tackles, 21 sacks and two interceptions.

K Sam Sloman - released

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

DB Linden Stephens - placed on PS/COVID-19 list

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

