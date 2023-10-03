Steelers sign ex-Jets 2nd rounder to practice squad
Denzel Mims is now a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the former New York Jets second-round draft pick has signed to their practice squad.
The #Steelers are signing WR Denzel Mims to the practice squad, source says. The former second-round pick of the #Jets joins Pittsburgh as he works his way back from an ankle injury suffered while with the #Lions in camp.
