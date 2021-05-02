Steelers sign eight undrafted free agents

The Steelers were quick to announce a set of undrafted free agent signings after the seventh round of the draft concluded on Saturday.

Cornerback Shakur Brown is part of the group. Brown left Michigan State after being named All-Big Ten during the 2020 season with the expectation that he’d be selected in the middle rounds, but things didn’t play out that way. He had 25 tackles and four interceptions last year.

Brown is not the only new cornerback in Pittsburgh. The Steelers drafted Tre Norwood in the seventh round and made former Duke corner Mark Gilbert one of their undrafted signings.

Oklahoma State linebacker Calvin Bundage, Hawaii wide receiver Rico Bussey, Kent State wide receiver Isaiah McKoy, Florida safety Donovan Stiner, Penn State safety Lamont Wade, and Kentucky linebacker Jamar Watson round out the group.

