Steelers re-sign DT Larry Ogunjobi to three-year contract
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a move to keep one of its core defensive pieces in place on Tuesday. According to ESPN NFL reporter Brooke Pryor, the Steelers re-signed defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a three-year contract worth $28.75 million.
Steelers retain a DAWG and a dog in Pittsburgh by signing Larry Ogunjobi to a three-year, $28.75 m deal
(This is the analysis y'all came for, I know)https://t.co/jKuiEpHnr5 pic.twitter.com/a90absUDQO
— Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) March 14, 2023