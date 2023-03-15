Steelers re-sign DT Larry Ogunjobi to three-year contract

Curt Popejoy

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a move to keep one of its core defensive pieces in place on Tuesday. According to ESPN NFL reporter Brooke Pryor, the Steelers re-signed defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a three-year contract worth $28.75 million.

 

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire

