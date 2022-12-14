Steelers sign DT Jonathan Marshall from Jets practice squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers added some help along the defensive line on Tuesday. According to NFL reporter Field Yates, the Steelers are signing defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall from the New York Jets practice squad.

By signing Marshall from the practice squad of the Jets, he goes straight to the Steelers 53-man roster for the rest of the season.

Adding Marshall is a sure sign that injured defensive lineman Chris Wormley is going to be out longer than just this weekend against the Carolina Panthers.

Pittsburgh’s defense has struggled to stop the run in recent weeks so perhaps the 310-pound Marshall can fortify the defensive front against a Panthers team that isn’t shy about running the football.

The Steelers are signing DT Jonathan Marshall off of the Jets’ practice squad to their 53-man roster, per source. He entered the league as a 2021 sixth-round pick out of Arkansas. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 13, 2022

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire