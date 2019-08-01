Steelers sign Derrek Thomas

The Steelers announced they have signed rookie cornerback Derrek Thomas to a one-year contract.

Thomas originally signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted rookie free agent this spring. Seattled waived him July 24 before the start of training camp.

Thomas played at Temple from 2014-17 before transferring to Baylor in 2018, following his former coach, Matt Rhule. He started 11 of 13 games for Baylor, finishing the season with 21 tackles, an interception and seven passes broken up.

To make room for Thomas, the team waived cornerback Herb Waters with an injury designation.

On Wednesday, the Steelers claimed receiver Brandon Reilly off waivers and released Alexander Myres.