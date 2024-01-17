Steelers sign Denzel Mims, 16 others to reserve/futures deals
Orders of business have been underway for the Pittsburgh Steelers offseason and, today, that included signing players to reserve/futures deals. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Steelers have secured 17 players for the future.
Players on reserve/futures contracts are not officially under contract until the start of the season. It doesn’t count against the salary cap or the roster limit for the 2023-2024 season. The contract is credited against the 2024-2025 salary cap, and the player counts against the offseason 90-man roster limit.
Once signed to a futures contract, the player cannot negotiate with any other teams.
#Steelers reserve future deals Luq Barcoo, Tyler Beach, Marquez Callaway, Jack Colletto, Kellen Diesch, Jalen Elliott, Joey Fisher, Dez Fitzpatrick, Devery Hamilton, Anderson Hardy, Keilahn Harris, Jonathan Marshall, Ryan McCollum, Denzel Mims, Aaron Shampklin, Jacob Slade, Deuce…
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 17, 2024
Here are the 17 players Pittsburgh signed to reserve/futures contracts: