Steelers sign Denzel Mims, 16 others to reserve/futures deals

Orders of business have been underway for the Pittsburgh Steelers offseason and, today, that included signing players to reserve/futures deals. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Steelers have secured 17 players for the future.

Players on reserve/futures contracts are not officially under contract until the start of the season. It doesn’t count against the salary cap or the roster limit for the 2023-2024 season. The contract is credited against the 2024-2025 salary cap, and the player counts against the offseason 90-man roster limit.

Once signed to a futures contract, the player cannot negotiate with any other teams.

Here are the 17 players Pittsburgh signed to reserve/futures contracts:

CB Luq Barcoo

OL Tyler Beach

WR Marquez Callaway

FB Jack Colletto

OT Kellen Diesch

S Jalen Elliott

OT Joey Fisher

WR Dez Fitzpatrick

OT Devery Hamilton

OL Anderson Hardy

WR Keilahn Harris

DT Jonathan Marshall

C Ryan McCollum

WR Denzel Mims

RB Aaron Shampklin

DT Jacob Slade

WR Duece Watts

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire