Steelers re-sign defensive lineman to a two-year contract

It was reported last week that the Steelers were going to re-sign defensive lineman Chris Wormley. On Monday, Pittsburgh made it official by announcing the two-year contract signing.

Wormley’s base salary will be $3.3 million with a $1.2 million bonus.

The Steelers traded for Wormley last March. Pittsburgh sent a 2021 fifth-round pick to the Ravens for Wormley and a seventh-round pick in 2021.

Wormley was largely a non-factor in 2020. In 13 appearances (one start), he logged eight tackles, one sack and three quarterback hits. In three seasons and 39 games with the Ravens, Wormley registered 54 tackles (four for loss), 2.5 sacks, nine quarterback hits and seven passes defensed.

With Tyson Alualu back with the Jacksonville Jaguars, expect Wormley to see more playing time.

