The Steelers announced a handful of roster moves on Monday.

The team signed running back Darius Hagans and offensive lineman Jarrid Williams to their 90-man roster. Wide receiver Cody Chrest was waived in a corresponding move.

Hagans went undrafted earlier this year and signed with the Colts, but was waived last Wednesday. He ran 189 times for 1,012 yards and six touchdowns during his final season at Virginia State and he scored 17 touchdowns over his entire run at the school.

Williams spent time on the practice squads in Detroit and Philadelphia last year. He was undrafted out of Miami and also played at Houston during his time in college.

Steelers sign Darius Hagans, Jarrid Williams originally appeared on Pro Football Talk