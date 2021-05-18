Steelers sign Dan Moore, Buddy Johnson

Dan Moore and Buddy Johnson played together at Texas A&M before they both got drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round this year.

On Tuesday, they signed their first NFL contracts on the same day. The Steelers announced that Moore, who plays tackle, and Johnson, who plays linebacker, have agreed to their deals.

Moore was a three-year starter for the Aggies and played left tackle after opening his college time as a guard. Chuks Okorafor and Zach Banner are slated to start at tackle for the Steelers this year, so Moore will likely be looking to win a job behind them.

Johnson had 210 tackles, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and an interception while in school. He joins sixth-rounder Quincy Roche as rookie additions to the linebacking corps in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers’ top three picks — first-rounder Najee Harris, second-rounder Pat Freiermuth, and third-rounder Kendrick Green — are the only unsigned players from the nine-player class.

