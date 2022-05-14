Steelers sign Connor Heyward, Mark Robinson, Chris Oladokun

The Steelers’ final three draft picks have signed their rookie contracts.

Pittsburgh announced today that sixth-round tight end/fullback Connor Heyward, seventh-round linebacker Mark Robinson and seventh-round quarterback Chris Oladokun have all signed.

Heyward is the brother of Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward. Last year he caught 35 passes for 326 yards as a senior at Michigan State.

Robinson is an undersized linebacker out of Ole Miss who will likely need to prove he can make contributions on special teams to make the roster.

Oladokun passed for 3,164 yards and 25 touchdowns last year at South Dakota State. With first-round pick Kenny Pickett competing with Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph for the starting job, Oladokun will try to perform well enough in training camp and the preseason to convince the Steelers that he deserves a spot on a crowded quarterback depth chart.

