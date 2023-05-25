The Steelers have added another wide receiver to their roster.

The team announced the signing of Cody Chrest on Thursday. Pittsburgh also signed veteran edge rusher Markus Golden and linebacker Toby Ndukwe while cutting three players this week.

Chrest went undrafted out of Sam Houston State in April. He signed with the Colts, but was let go after a brief stay in Indianapolis.

Chrest had 131 catches for 1,715 yards and nine touchdowns over three seasons at Sam Houston State.

The Steelers also have Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, Allen Robinson, Calvin Austin, Miles Boykin, Gunner Olszewski, Cody White, Anthony Miller, Hakeem Butler, Dez Fitzpatrick, Ja’Marcus Bradley, Dan Chisena, and Jordan Byrd at receiver.

Steelers sign Cody Chrest originally appeared on Pro Football Talk