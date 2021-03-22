Steelers re-sign Chris Wormley

The Steelers brought defensive tackle Chris Wormley into the organization last year and they didn’t want him to head anywhere else in 2021.

The team announced on Monday that Wormley has re-signed with the team. It is a two-year deal for Wormley.

Wormley was a 2017 third-round pick by the Ravens and came to the Steelers in a rare trade between the divisional rivals. He had eight tackles, a sack, and three quarterback hits while playing 148 defensive snaps in 13 games.

The Steelers lost defensive tackle Tyson Alualu to the Jaguars as a free agent last week. They have not made any additions to their defensive line group since the new league year got underway.

