Michael Irvin refiles $100 million lawsuit against Marriott, accuser in Arizona
No reason was given; it was not immediately known whether the dismissal signals that a settlement between the two sides was reached. | From @ToddBrock24f7
No reason was given; it was not immediately known whether the dismissal signals that a settlement between the two sides was reached. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from injury with a vengeance on Monday, scoring 46 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a come-from-behind 133-124 victory over the in-form Sacramento Kings.Antetokounmpo finished with 12 rebounds and four assists in addition to his 46 points as the Bucks found their scoring touch in the third and fourth quarters to pile up 80 second-half points.
With an Ole Miss basketball coaching change imminent, Amaree Abram and James White announced their intent to enter the transfer portal.
Veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson wanted to stay with the Vikings. But the Vikings didn’t offer enough money to keep him. The Steelers offered enough to snatch him. He’ll get, per a source with knowledge of the deal, a two-year contract worth a total of $14 million. However, the structure shows that it’s a one-year, $7.15 [more]
Who is the best athlete in Wisconsin sports history? We're looking for that answer in our March Madness bracket challenge.
The Cowboys have contacted soon-to-be free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner, Ed Werder of ESPN reports. Wagner serves as his own agent. Werder adds that a “Wagner decision [is] not imminent as both seek to determine his current value.” The Cowboys showed interest in him a year ago, too, before the Rams signed Wagner to a [more]
Gay agreed to terms on a four-year, $22.5 million deal, making him the second-highest paid kicker in the NFL behind Justin Tucker.
The TSSAA's 12 Mr. and Miss Basketball winners for 2023 were announced Monday night at MTSU, including multiple girls state champions.
The R&A is expected this week to propose a roll-back of the ball in the long-running distance saga - but the decision could still take years to reach.
Jason Kelce told Howie Roseman in person that he'd be back for another year in the NFL, and the Eagles general manager was pretty dang pumped. By Adam Hermann
The 49ers hope to have Trey Lance and Brock Purdy healthy enough to play at the start of the regular season, but they are adding another experienced starter to the roster in the event that plan has to change. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Niners have agreed to a one-year deal with former [more]
Soon after the Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to be their starting quarterback, star receiver Davante Adams took to Instagram with a strange message.
In our latest NFL mock draft, the Eagles trade up to land a stud defensive tackle in the top 10. By Mike Mulhern
How is anyone supposed to block the 49ers this upcoming season? Teams have to gameplan on how to keep Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead at bay, but now the 49ers have added Javon Hargrave into the mix.
The NCAA tournament brackets are here.
After months of talk, the Bears' big spending day arrived. Ryan Poles added talent, but the underwhelming nature of Day 1 shows how much work is left to do.
It’s not official yet, but it’s quickly moving that way. Packers (for now) quarterback Aaron Rodgers is indeed moving toward accepting a trade that would send him out the land of the Cheesehead and into the Big Apple. Trey Wingo (who was the first to indicate the Jets had spoken to Rodgers last week) has [more]
It took a little longer than most Giants fans wanted, but general manager Joe Schoen struck his first splash of free agency by signing Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke to a four-year deal.
Monday wasn't really about NFL free agency, it was about Aaron Rodgers.
Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner suggested there might be some package deals in place if his team lands quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the team is reportedly working on making one happen despite the fact that Rodgers has yet to reveal his intentions for 2023. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Jets are working on a [more]
The NFL’s two-day open negotiation period continues Tuesday. Follow along here for Chiefs-related news.