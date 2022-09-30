Steelers sign CB Mark Gilbert to the practice squad

In anticipation of what could be a short-handed cornerback group, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a practice squad roster swap. The team announced they were signing cornerback Mark Gilbert to the practice squad and to make room, released center Ryan McCollum.

The Steelers are familiar with Gilbert having signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2021. Gilbert spent half of the 2021 season with Pittsburgh before being signed off the PS by the Detroit Lions.

This most in most likely a depth addition to account for starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon’s injury. Witherspoon is currently dealing with a hamstring injury. It’s highly unlikely even if Witherspoon can’t go, Gilbert would get a helmet on gameday but you never know.

