Steelers sign CB Duke Dawson to practice squad

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran cornerback Duke Dawson to their practice squad. Dawson was one of a half dozen free agents the Steelers brought in for a workout on Tuesday. As of Wednesday, Dawson was the only player among the group who the Steelers signed.

This is almost certainly a response to both Cameron Sutton and Levi Wallace’s injuries. Sutton is dealing with a hamstring and missed practice on Wednesday and Wallace is in the concussion protocol after last week’s game.

Dawson is a former second-round pick out of the University of Florida and he has four career starts in two seasons. Dawson spent almost all of 2021 on the PUP list.

Steelers sign veteran DB Duke Dawson to the practice squad. A name to watch as Pittsburgh looks for options in its secondary — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 12, 2022

