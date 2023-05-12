Steelers sign CB Cory Trice to 4-year contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers got themselves a real bargain when they selected former Purdue cornerback Cory Trice Jr. in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL draft. Now the Steelers have locked up Tric with a four-year contract.

Total value of the contract is $3.924 million with an $84,436 signing bonus.

Trice was the second cornerback the Steelers selected in 2023. Pittsburgh sent its first of two second-round picks on former Penn State star Joey Porter Jr. before selecting Trice on the last day of the draft.

When it comes to his skill set, Trice, like Porter is a press-man specialist. He’s got impressive length and is fearless in stepping up against top receivers or defending the run. The Steelers have a fairly deep group of receivers with the addition of Porter, Trice and free agent Chandon Sullivan. This makes Trice’s role with the Steelers in 2023 yet to be determined.

