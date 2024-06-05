Steelers sign CB Cam Sutton after release from Lions for domestic violence charge

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed cornerback Cam Sutton to a one-year contract.

Sutton was drafted by the Steelers in 2017. He was with the team through the 2022 season before signing with the Detroit Lions as a free agent in 2023.

Sutton started all 17 games for the Lions in 2023, finishing the season with 65 tackles, 50 of them solo stops, six passes defensed, four tackles for a loss, one interception and one forced fumble.

>> Former Steelers CB Cam Sutton arrested in Florida

In March, Sutton was released from the Lions after police publicized a warrant for his arrest. He was wanted on a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation.

