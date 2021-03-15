Steelers re-sign Cam Sutton

Steelers cornerback Cameron Sutton will remain in Pittsburgh.

Sutton, who was set to hit free agency, agreed to a two-year deal with the Steelers, according to NFL Network.

A backup in his first three seasons, Sutton became a starter late last season, and the Steelers liked what they saw of him.

Sutton is also an important player on the Steelers’ special teams. He played 41 percent of Pittsburgh’s special teams snaps last season.

