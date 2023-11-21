Steelers will sign Blake Martinez off Panthers practice squad

The Steelers signed Myles Jack to their practice squad on Monday and they are adding another experienced linebacker on Tuesday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that they are signing Blake Martinez off of the Panthers practice squad.

Martinez signed with the Panthers earlier this month after ending the retirement he announced while playing for the Raiders in November 2022. Martinez retired to focus on a lucrative Pokemon trading card business, but returned after being banned from selling cards on a prominent online marketplace.

Martinez played in four games with the Raiders in 2022 and three games for the Giants in 2021 before tearing his ACL. He played in 77 games for the Packers and Giants over the previous five seasons and has 706 tackles, 13 sacks, four interceptions, four forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries over his entire career.