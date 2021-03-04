Steelers sign Ben Roethlisberger to new contract

Ben Roethlisberger will remain in Pittsburgh for the 2021 season.

The Steelers announced today that they have signed Roethlisberger to a new contract that will keep him in town this year.

There’s no word on the value or structure of the contract. The Steelers had made clear that Roethlisberger wouldn’t be back if he didn’t reduce his 2021 salary cap number from the $41.25 million it was scheduled to be, but it wasn’t clear whether Roethlisberger would be taking a pay cut, or merely restructuring his contract to reduce his cap hit this year but getting more money that would increase his cap hit in future years.

What is clear is that Roethlisberger will be running it back in Pittsburgh for one more season, and the question of whether his career will go on after that has been pushed back to 2022.

