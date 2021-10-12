Steelers sign Anthony Miller to practice squad

Wide receiver Anthony Miller has found a spot with the Steelers.

Monday brought word that the Steelers were bringing Miller in for a physical and the team announced that Miller has signed to their practice squad on Tuesday. They also signed defensive lineman Isaiah Mack and released defensive tackle Eli Ankou in other practice squad moves.

Miller was released by the Texans last week after playing two games for the team. He was acquired in an offseason trade with the Bears.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that the team was looking for James Washington, Ray-Ray McCloud, and Cody Davis to step up at wide receiver with JuJu Smith-Schuster. If they don’t get the job done, Miller may get his shot on the main roster in Pittsburgh.

