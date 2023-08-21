Steelers sign another former Badger

The Pittsburgh Steelers are quickly becoming the “Pittsburgh Badgers” signing another former Badger athlete in wide receiver Aron Cruickshank on Monday.

Cruickshank was a member of Wisconsin’s football team from 2018-2019 before transferring to Rutgers. During his time in Madison, the 5-foot-10 athlete was mostly a return specialist.

In his two years with the Badgers, he combined to return 49 kickoffs for 1,207 yards and two touchdowns (both in 2019). Cruickshank also turned nineteen carries into 189 yards and two scores while reeling in four passes for 40 yards as well.

He will now join a Pittsburgh squad that includes former Badgers like T.J. Watt, Isaiahh Loudermilk, Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton amongst others.

