Steelers sign DE Abdullah Anderson

USA TODAY Sports

JuJu Smith-Schuster hopes the Steelers draft Alabama running back Najee Harris. Najee Harris, man, one of the best running backs out there that would fit for our team. If we had him, it would be cool, JuJu Smith-Schuster. James Conner is still a free agent, but it seems the Steelers will move on and go a different direction at RB. Smith-Schuster acknowledged the Steelers also need offensive line help due to their recent losses