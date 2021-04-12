Steelers sign DE Abdullah Anderson
The Steelers' offseason roster continues to grow as the team announced on Monday that they've signed defensive end Abdullah Anderson to a one-year contract. Anderson at 6-foot-3, 297 pounds, spent most of the 2020 season on the Vikings practice squad and was active for one game.