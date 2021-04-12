Steelers sign Abdullah Anderson

The Steelers have added some depth to their defensive line, signing end Abdullah Anderson on Monday.

Anderson has been in the league since 2018, when he signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent. While he spent the 2018 season on Chicago’s practice squad, he appeared in six games for the club in 2019 — recording his first career sack against the Saints.

Chicago released Anderson from its practice squad in early 2020, and he signed with the Vikings a week later. Minnesota activated him for one game, during which he played 10 defensive snaps.

