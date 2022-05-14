Steelers sign 2nd-round pick WR George Pickens to 4-year contract

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • George Pickens
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The first of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 NFL draft class is under contract. Pittsburgh announced on Friday they have signed former Georgia wide receiver Geoge Pickens to a four-year contract.

Pickens was one of the most dynamic playmakers in the 2022 draft. He’s got an elite combination of size and speed with a knack for making big catches and a mean streak.

The Steelers lost wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington and Ray-Ray McCloud to free agency so Pickens should have an excellent shot at coming in and playing heavy reps as the team’s No. 3 wide receiver. Terms for the contract haven’t been made official but the total value of the contract should be something just north of $2.5 million.

List

Here is the Steelers full 2022 NFL regular season schedule

Recommended Stories