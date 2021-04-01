Steelers sign 2 players, including former Penn State LB Jarvis Miller

Joe Rutter, The Tribune-Review, Greensburg
·1 min read
As the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to construct their offseason 90-man roster, they added a pair of players who went undrafted in 2020.

Signed to contracts were linebacker Jarvis Miller and wide receiver Mathew Sexton. That increases the number of players under contract to 68.

Miller spent three years at Penn State, then played for one season at Massachusetts as a graduate transfer. There, he had 60 tackles, including 4 1/2 for loss, and one sack.

Miller returned to UMass' pro day last week and worked out in front of scouts from 16 NFL teams. He was listed at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds as a senior.

In three years at Penn State, Miller appeared in 33 games, and he contributed 23 tackles and one sack. In a 2018 game against Pitt, Miller recovered a fumbled punt snap that helped Penn State gain control in a 51-6 victory.

Sexton, who is 5-9, 176 pounds, spent four years at Eastern Michigan and totaled 100 receptions for 1,335 yards and nine touchdowns. He also was used to return kickoffs and punts, and he returned one punt for a touchdown as a senior.

Sexton competed at Michigan State's pro day last week and reportedly ran the 40-yard dash in under 4.4 seconds.

Miller and Sexton are the second and third players the Steelers have signed this offseason from the Class of 2020. Wide receiver Tyler Simmons was signed by general manager Kevin Colbert after competing at the Georgia pro day.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@triblive.com or via Twitter .

