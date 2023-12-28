Steelers shut out of list of 15 HOF finalists

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its 15 modern-era finalists for the 2024 class. The biggest surprise from the list of names if neither of the Pittsburgh Steelers who made the semifinalists made the cut for the Top 15.

Here is the full rundown of finalists:

– TE Antonio Gates

– WR Reggie Wayne

– DE Dwight Freeney

– OL Jahri Evans

– OL Willie Anderson

– WR/RS Devin Hester

– RB Fred Taylor

– WR Torry Holt

– WR Andre Johnson

– LB Patrick Willis

– DE Julius Peppers

– DE Jared Allen

– S Rodney Harrison

– S Eric Allen

– S Darren Woodson

This left wide receiver Hines Ward and linebacker James Harrison out of the mix. The debate then becomes whether Ward is more deserving than Wayne, Hester, Holt or Johnson. Statistically, Johnson and Wayne both had better career numbers.

As for Harrison, as a player, he was more in the style of Freeney, Peppers and Allen all of whom had significantly more sacks when they played.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire