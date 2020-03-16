The Steelers won’t have a full house in their facility when the new league year opens up on Wednesday.

Steelers director of communications Burt Lauten announced that the team has followed the lead of many others around the league by limiting access to the facility to a small number of people.

The Steelers have also put a halt to all business travel and called off all public events at Heinz Field. Steelers team shops will also close for the next two weeks as the team does what it can to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the United States.

The Bears made a similar announcement on Monday and the NFL announced that the draft in April will take place without any public events.

Steelers shut their facility originally appeared on Pro Football Talk