Steelers showing interest in Houston EDGE D’Anthony Jones

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of several teams showing a strong interest in University of Houston defensive lineman D’Anthony Jones as a prospect in the 2023 NFL draft.

Jones checks in at a squatty 6-foot-2 and 283 pounds. This makes him very much a tweener in the Steelers defensive scheme. He doesn’t have the length the Steelers like in a 3-4 defensive end but is a little beefy to be a full-time outside linebacker.

But the Steelers could utilize Jones’ combination of size and quickness as a situational pass rusher on the inside and the outside. The Steelers have gone to great lengths to rebuild its defensive line but still need to find at least one quality pass-rushing outside linebacker in the draft to rotate in with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

#NFL teams' scouting report on @UHCougarFB versatile defensive lineman D'Anthony Jones (five forced fumbles, eight sacks): potential 3-4 edge or 4-3 end or even three-technique with unique body type, first-step quickness, production, pass rushing repertoire #NFLDraft https://t.co/jDwtn0EbsG — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 27, 2023

More 2023 NFL draft!

Steelers are wise to be cautious of CB Joey Porter Jr. 2023 NFL draft: Full 7-round draft order 3 bold predictions for the Steelers in the 2023 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire