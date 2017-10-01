Steelers show off two-minute drill skills at the end of the first half

Brother of Lady Justice Joex: Basically Caligula Tax Cut to middle class only $10 extra every 2 weeks so you won't get much back and than eliminating the mortgage deduction and child care deduction will not do much for most of America’s refunds. Nothing like the millions Trump is gifting himself and his gang super rich... So we are going receive enough money for a fast food lunch only. Stop hold yours breath in anticipation that the middle class will get anything beyond crumbs like last time where the Bulk went to the top 1%. Wake up good American people we going to be Con AGAIN.