Steelers should take a shot at signing OT Morgan Moses

Less than a week ago, we talked about how Washington Football Team offensive tackle Morgan Moses would make an interesting trade option for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But now they don’t have to.

The WFT released Moses on Thursday and this makes things even more interesting for the Steelers. One of the things that limited trade options for Moses and the WFT was his $7.75 million salary. Now, with Moses a free agent he is free to sign wherever he wants and the salary is negotiable.

The Steelers currently have just over $9 million in salary-cap space with their top three NFL draft picks left to sign. But this shouldn’t be a problem if they want to add Moses to significantly improve their offensive line.

Moses has 97 career starts at right tackle and has been the WFT starting right tackle since the start of the 2015 season. Pittsburgh is a great option for Moses with a vacancy on their offensive line and a team poised for a playoff run.

