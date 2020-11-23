Steelers set to get Vance McDonald back this week

Tight end Vance McDonald will be back with the Steelers for Thursday’s game against the Ravens.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said on Monday that McDonald is set to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list in time to practice with the team on Tuesday. McDonald has missed the last two games after testing positive for the coronavirus.

McDonald had nine catches for 61 yards in the first eight games of the season.

His return comes after Zach Gentry suffered what Tomlin called a significant knee injury in Sunday’s 27-3 win over the Jaguars. The injury left Eric Ebron as the only active tight end, so the McDonald development is a positive one for the depth at the position.

